Crestwood comeback in Lacrosse

Posted 6:43 pm, May 25, 2017, by

Crestwood made a late comeback and defeated Wyoming Seminary 11-10 in 2OT for the District Two Lacrosse title.  That was big for the Comets and the growing sport in NEPA.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s