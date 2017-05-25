Body Found in Home, Suspicious Death Investigation in Schuylkill County

Posted 5:14 am, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:13AM, May 25, 2017

FRACKVILLE -- A suspicious death in Schuylkill County is under investigation.

Investigators say a body was found inside a home on North Third Street in Frackville around 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police aren't saying exactly what happened, but they don't think there is a threat to the public.

"We are investigating it. I can't release any more information at this time. We don't believe it was a random act. It's under investigation," said Frackville Police Chief Richard Bell.

Police haven't said who the victim is or how the person died here in Schuylkill County.

