Body Found in Home, Suspicious Death Investigation in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE -- A suspicious death in Schuylkill County is under investigation.

Investigators say a body was found inside a home on North Third Street in Frackville around 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police aren't saying exactly what happened, but they don't think there is a threat to the public.

"We are investigating it. I can't release any more information at this time. We don't believe it was a random act. It's under investigation," said Frackville Police Chief Richard Bell.

Police haven't said who the victim is or how the person died here in Schuylkill County.