Zain Retherford won State Wrestling Championship at Line Mountain and at Benton HS. Since then Retherford has multiple individual and team National Championships at Penn State. Retherford returned to Benton as part of their May-Day celebration.
Zain Retherford returns to Benton
-
Honesdale Wrestling Tops Western Wayne For District Title
-
State Wrestling ‘AA’ first round
-
State “AA” Wrestling Championships
-
Lackawanna League Wrestling Championships
-
Schuylkill League Track and Field
-
-
Wilkes vs King’s wrestling
-
Wrestling Tournament Means Big Bucks for the Area
-
Hazleton Wrestling Beats Delaware Valley For District Title
-
Former Youth Wrestling Coach Accused of Child Rape
-
Former Wrestling Coach in the Poconos Accused of Child Rape
-
-
Big Sendoff for Honesdale Wrestlers
-
Lackawanna League Wrestling Championship Look Back
-
Hazleton Area Excited for State Duals