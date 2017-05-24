Zain Retherford returns to Benton

Posted 6:41 pm, May 24, 2017, by

Zain Retherford won State Wrestling Championship at Line Mountain and at Benton HS.  Since then Retherford has multiple individual and team National Championships at Penn State.  Retherford returned to Benton as part of their May-Day celebration.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

