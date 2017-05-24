Wreck Closes Stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Posted 3:58 pm, May 24, 2017

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — A crash involving several vehicles has a section of interstate highway closed in Schuylkill County.

Emergency officials say the coroner has been called to the scene of the wreck on Interstate 81 northbound between the Minersville exit (116) and the Saint Clair exit (124).

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word from officials on the extent of injuries or the cause.

PennDOT has not said how long the stretch of I-81 northbound will be closed.

