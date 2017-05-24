× Voyage for Veterans

You might just call it a “Red, White & Blue Cruise.” An event in central Pennsylvania wants to create a memorable Memorial Day for area veterans.

The crew on board the Hiawatha is hosting a “Veterans Ride Free Day.” It’ll happen on Monday, May 29.

Organizers are holding it as a way to say thank you to veterans and current military members for their service and sacrifices.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey hopped on the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat in Lycoming County Wednesday to highlight the event and show some of the tour sights along the Susquehanna River.

QUICK FACTS:

WHEN: Monday, Memorial Day, May 29

Monday, Memorial Day, May 29 TIME: Trips depart at: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

WHERE: Voyage begins at Susquehanna State Park, 2205 Hiawatha Blvd, Williamsport

COST: Veterans & current military members are free. Everyone else is $5.00. Children 12 & under are free!

To learn more about the Hiawatha and to purchase tickets ahead of time online for any future cruises, head here!

Click here for more of the history of the paddleboat.

FUN FACTS: The Hiawatha launched for the season on April 27 and took plenty of prep work to get it ready to hit the water. Check out Newswatch 16’s Kristina Papa’s story on the launch here!