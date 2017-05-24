Talkback 16: Skimming Devices, President’s Budget, The Train

Posted 6:45 pm, May 24, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include credit card skimmers inside gas pumps, the president's proposed budget, the overall tone of Talkback 16, and of course, the backyard train.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s