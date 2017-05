Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP -- Human remains found at a home in Wayne County have been identified as the missing homeowner.

The coroner says DNA testing confirms the remains found in a burn barrel and freezer at the home near Pleasant Mount last month belong to Joseph Mastropole.

Authorities also found the body of suicide victim Gaston Gomez and a marijuana growing operation at the home.

The Wayne County coroner has not yet ruled on Mastropole's cause of death.