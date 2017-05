Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY -- It's demolition day on a college campus in Lackawanna County.

Crews are tearing down the old library and media arts center on Marywood University's campus.

A new $35 million Learning Commons opened at Marywood in 2015 to replace the outdated center.

The demolition is expected to last three to four weeks.

Once clear, the space will be turned into green space and an amphitheater.