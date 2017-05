Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP -- It took a jury only 30 minutes to convict a man for exposing himself to a store clerk in Snyder County.

Surveillance video shows Gary Lee Strawser, 59, of Watsontown, at a Dollar General store near Richfield on the day he exposed himself to a female worker on September 20, 2016.

Strawser was found guilty of indecent exposure and open lewdness. He will be sentenced at a later date.