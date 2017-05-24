Interstate 80 West near Milton Closed Due to Tractor Trailer Crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A part of a highway in Montour County is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover.
It happened on Interstate 80 west near the Limestoneville exit (215) near Milton.
According to PennDOT, a red detour is in place using Route 54 at Danville to Route 254 at Washingtonville to I-80 westbound at Limestone.
