Interstate 80 West near Milton Closed Due to Tractor Trailer Crash

Posted 8:08 am, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:07AM, May 24, 2017

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A part of a highway in Montour County is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover.

It happened on Interstate 80 west near the Limestoneville exit (215) near Milton.

According to PennDOT, a red detour is in place using Route 54 at Danville to Route 254 at Washingtonville to I-80 westbound at Limestone.

1 Comment