Friends React After Two Men Charged with Killing DJ Mo in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE -- Roberto Battle, known as "Ruthless," and David Nealy, known as "D-Rock," are locked up, charged with killing Michael Onley.

Onley, known as DJ Mo, hosted a popular radio show on Wilkes University's radio station. After the shooting death of his brother, he became an advocate of anti-gun violence, organizing marches and rallies in the Wilkes-Barre area.

"He was a great part of our community, you know? He took care of everybody. He was like a mediator for everybody. He preached peace all the time. He never wanted violence, and for him to be taken in such a violent act, it's just unbelievable,” said friend Matthew Kovalski of Wilkes-Barre.

It was October 2013, when investigators say Battle and Nealy were thrown out of Outsiders Bar on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the two were angry and came back later, Battle firing a gun into a crowd of people outside, shooting Onley in the head and killing him. Nealy is accused of driving the getaway car.

Investigators say Onley wasn't targeted, just the innocent victim of two men's violent rage.

Prosecutors say recent information from witnesses helped crack this case.

"We've had an ongoing problem for legitimate fear of safety for some of our witnesses and in an effort to protect them. We shield their identities," said Assistant D.A. Jarrett Ferentino of Luzerne County.

Nearly four years after DJ Mo's death, U.S. Marshalls arrested Battle in New York City. Nealy is locked up already in a state prison in Schuylkill County on drug charges.

"I think it's horrible that people do that and that an innocent man was taken from his family, but I'm glad his mom has peace now," said neighbor Kimberly Sims of Wilkes-Barre.

"I feel happy like they caught the guy," said Tirrell Sims of Wilkes-Barre.

Friends say DJ Mo will never be forgotten.

"It's sad. It's just great that we kind of have some closure. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of him, you know? He has children and family and at least some people now can put this to rest,” said Kovalski.