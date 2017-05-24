× Frein Keeps Costing Taxpayers Big Money

MILFORD — Eric Frein might be sitting on death row in western Pennsylvania but how much it will cost Pike County for the cop killer’s trial keeps going up and up.

Forget that it cost $11 million to hunt down Frein in the Poconos in 2014. His attorneys were appointed by the court and according to court documents, have been paid almost $250,000 in the past two years.

A death penalty phase expert who didn’t even testify — approaching six figures, and a month in hotel rooms plus meals for the jury from Chester County — roughly $70,000.

All for a grand total of nearly half a million dollars.

“If it was absolutely necessary, I could agree with it. They could have done it a little more reasonable and had same results,” said James Salber of Dingmans Ferry.

Pike County leaders are still expecting to pay even more in the coming weeks and months. Frein’s defense bills haven’t been submitted yet for the entire months of April and May and the appeals process is yet to begin.

“There’s probably more to come. It’s looking $450,000. That’s a number that could repair a bridge in Pike County,” said Commissioner Matt Osterberg, (R) Pike County.

For his part, Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin says his office spent slightly more than $40,000 on overtime, experts, and office supplies.

“As you can see, there is also a financial cost that is being borne by taxpayers, but necessary costs to get full justice in this case,” Tonkin said.

A closer look and court papers show Frein’s attorney, Bill Ruzzo of Luzerne County, stayed at the upscale “Hotel Fauchere” during the trial on the taxpayer dime.

“That’s an expensive place to stay,” added Salber.

“It could be over a million by the time things trickle in and the final tab is tallied. It’s just terrible,” said John Kupillas of Dingman Township.

Frein’s attorney Michael Weinstein chose not to speak on camera but says he’s been doing what’s in the best interest of his client all along.

Weinstein plans to file an appeal soon which would keep that cost going up.

Pike County commissioners raised taxes, in part, to pay for the trial and put aside only $250,000 — half the total so far.