Free Electronics Recycling in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON — Getting rid of your old TVs or computers can be pricey. Recycling officials think that’s why so many of them end up dumped on the side of the road.

For a few weeks next month, Lackawanna County is picking up the tab for electronics recycling.

Some of the roadsides in Lackawanna County are like a trip down memory lane — old tube TVs and computer monitors left as litter.

It caused mayors and borough managers from all over Lackawanna County to meet with the county commissioners to come up with a plan to get rid of all that electronic litter.

From June 12 to June 26, electronic recycling will be free for Lackawanna County residents. One television and one computer monitor will be accepted per household.

The municipalities are actually going to operate it within their municipality because you’re all different, all of us are different, but what we all have, unfortunately, is the electronic litter along the sides of the roads,” said Barb Giovagnoli, Lackawanna County Recycling Center.

We found them from Scranton, to Dunmore, to Olyphant.

Officials with the Lackawanna County Recycling Center say when some people hear the price of electronic recycling, they decide not to.

It costs close to $2 per pound to recycle electronics. That’s a bill municipalities have had to pay in the past just to keep their streets clean.

“I looked back and it cost us over $12,000 that we did not budget to do this but it was certainly the right thing to do,” said Dickson City borough manager Cesare Forcorni.

Lackawanna County officials say if you have any old TVs or computers to get rid of, you should call your own municipality to see how it will collect the electronics next month.