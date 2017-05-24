× Dunmore Mayor Candidate Hangs on to Lead in Official Count

SCRANTON — The official vote count for Democratic candidate in the race for mayor of Dunmore shows the challenger holding on to victory.

The official count certified Wednesday shows Tim Burke won by seven votes over incumbent Mayor Patrick “Nibs” Loughney.

Loughney has until Tuesday to ask for a review.

The unofficial vote count on the night of the election showed Burke winning by three votes.

Burke, a Democrat, will likely be the next mayor of Dunmore because there is no Republican candidate.