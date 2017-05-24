Dunmore Mayor Candidate Hangs on to Lead in Official Count
SCRANTON — The official vote count for Democratic candidate in the race for mayor of Dunmore shows the challenger holding on to victory.
The official count certified Wednesday shows Tim Burke won by seven votes over incumbent Mayor Patrick “Nibs” Loughney.
Loughney has until Tuesday to ask for a review.
The unofficial vote count on the night of the election showed Burke winning by three votes.
Burke, a Democrat, will likely be the next mayor of Dunmore because there is no Republican candidate.
JustG
We simply need a mayor to do the job; no show-boating necessary. No matter who the mayor is, if that person surrounds themselves with the right people our borough will flourish and future elections will be a breeze.
If the mayor surrounds himself with people who are just owed favors or others without attention to ability then it will be a short run for any mayor.