Drug Investigation in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 5:43 am, May 24, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- A report of a fire led to a drug investigation in Wilkes-Barre.

Police and fire trucks were called to the 200 block of Stanton Street Tuesday night after reports of a fire.

No flames were found, but investigators did discover someone had recently been making methamphetamines.

A woman was taken in for questioning but no arrests yet here in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Fredric

    How clever!! Call the fire company which is accompanied by the police before the meth lab burns down the block.

    Proactive is the only way to take back the streets and neighborhoods.

    Give that citizen an award. Or maybe it was a rouse by the authorities to be proactive.

    Reply Report comment