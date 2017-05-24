WILKES-BARRE -- A report of a fire led to a drug investigation in Wilkes-Barre.
Police and fire trucks were called to the 200 block of Stanton Street Tuesday night after reports of a fire.
No flames were found, but investigators did discover someone had recently been making methamphetamines.
A woman was taken in for questioning but no arrests yet here in Wilkes-Barre.
41.231004 -75.891288
Fredric
How clever!! Call the fire company which is accompanied by the police before the meth lab burns down the block.
Proactive is the only way to take back the streets and neighborhoods.
Give that citizen an award. Or maybe it was a rouse by the authorities to be proactive.