WILKES-BARRE -- A report of a fire led to a drug investigation in Wilkes-Barre.

Police and fire trucks were called to the 200 block of Stanton Street Tuesday night after reports of a fire.

No flames were found, but investigators did discover someone had recently been making methamphetamines.

A woman was taken in for questioning but no arrests yet here in Wilkes-Barre.