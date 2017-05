× Wilkes-Barre Police Investigating Double Shooting

WILKES-BARRE — A double shooting in Wilkes-Barre is under investigation.

Police say a man and woman were both hit by gunfire on the 600 block of North Main Street around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Their names and conditions haven’t been released.

Police haven’t said if they know who pulled the trigger in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning.