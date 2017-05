× Deadly Fire in Susquehanna County

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP — A deadly fire is under investigation in Susquehanna County.

Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building along Route 247 near Dundaff just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say one person did not make it out of the home.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Stay with WNEP for updates.