WILKES-BARRE — Authorities have announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a popular D.J. in Luzerne County nearly four years ago.

The United States Marshals Service arrested Roberto Battle, 28, on Tuesday in New York City.

Investigators believe Battle shot and killed Michael Olney, also known as “DJ Mo,” in Wilkes-Barre in October of 2013.