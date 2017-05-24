A Soldier’s Diary

Posted 7:10 pm, May 24, 2017, by

Memorial Day is a time for some to pause and reflect on people and their time at war. In Luzerne County, Mike Stevens takes us along on one man's search for pieces of his families past on The Pennsylvania Road.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s