Williamsport Area Students Head to Global Creative Competition

WILLIAMSPORT — To build a winning team, 10-year-old Tyler Williamson believes sometimes you need to build your friendships first.

“I’ve known him since I can remember honestly. He’s my neighbor you work with our dads,” said Tyler Williamson.

The friends in fourth and fifth grade at Curtain Intermediate School in Williamsport are also team members. They compete in a global competition, Odyssey of the Mind.

“I like to call it sports for the brains. It really is,” said Amy Neylon.

Every year, thousands of students from kindergarten through college compete for a spot in the creative problem-solving competition finals.

“We did not think, at least some people did not think, that we were going to win states, but it happened,” said Alanna Ramos.

Now, Alanna Ramos and her teammates are headed to Michigan where they’ll compete against teams from across the country at the finals called “worlds.”

“It’s just really cool to be recognized as one of the best OM teams in the world,” said Ramos.

Those fourth and fifth graders aren’t the only ones who have qualified for worlds in the Williamsport Area School District. There’s a team from the high school headed there as well.

“I was overcome with emotion. I almost started crying. Everyone was hugging and we were all screaming and cheering. It was very exciting,” said Madison Williamson.

Thanks to a donation from Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation both siblings and the rest of the students will compete in Michigan at no cost.

If you would like to help to help support the families who are paying their way to the competition in Michigan this weekend CLICK HERE.