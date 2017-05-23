× Way To Tow!

Later this week is the unofficial kick off of summer. It’ll be Memorial Weekend and that means more vacationers on the road. If you’re planning to hit the highway, experts have some advice to keep you safe especially if you plan on going camping!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Wide World RV Center near Wilkes-Barre and PennDOT Tuesday to tackle tips on everything from towing safety to what’s new with 2017 campers as well as the state’s launch of “Click It Or Ticket” now underway.

For more on Pennsylvania’s towing regulations, head here!

To find a PA campsite near you here!