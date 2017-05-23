Warrior Run vs Central Columbia baseball

Posted 10:51 pm, May 23, 2017, by

Top seeded Central Columbia welcomed Warrior Run in the District IV 'AAA' baseball playoffs.  Blue Jays flew to a 4-1 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

