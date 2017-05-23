Trio Handed Prison Sentences for Child Abuse

EAST STROUDSBURG — A couple convicted of child abuse in the Poconos has been sentenced to prison.

Authorities say Rafael Ray Olivo, 36, and his wife, Christina Nazario, 36, both of East Stroudsburg, physically, emotionally, and verbally abused three children for years.

The two were found guilty of child endangerment back in February.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Olivo to at least six years in prison and Nazario to at least five years.

Another man, Terrell Colon, 30, of East Stroudsburg, was also sentenced in connection to the crime. He will spend one to three years behind bars.

