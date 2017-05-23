This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Lackawanna Riverfest & Spring Wildlife Care

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take in the sights and sounds of Lackawanna Riverfest 2017.  Plus, we'll give you some advice from a local animal rehabilitator on what you should do if you happen to find an orphaned animal this spring.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

