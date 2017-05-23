Talkback 16: Accusations Against State Rep, ATM Thefts

Posted 6:27 pm, May 23, 2017, by

Preventing ATM thefts is one of the topics in this edition of Talkback 16, but the majority of calls are about a PFA against a state representative from Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s