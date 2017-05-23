× Skimming Device Found in Gas Pump in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — A credit card skimming device has been found inside yet another gas pump, this time in Luzerne County.

Plains Township police say they removed the device Tuesday morning from a pump at the Carriage Stop Plaza Sunoco station along Route 115.

Thieves use the devices to copy customers’ credit or debit card numbers.

This latest case is at least the fifth time in about six weeks that police in our area say they’ve found evidence of credit card skimming at a gasoline pump.