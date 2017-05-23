Pennsylvania to Receive Nearly Half a Million Dollar Settlement Following Target Data Breach

Posted 10:35 pm, May 23, 2017, by

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has joined 46 states in an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corporation following a major data breach in 2013.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth will receive $469,000 as a result of the settlement.

The company is also required to improve its security measures to better protect its customers’ financial data from cyber hacks.

More than a million Pennsylvanians had their credit card or personal information stolen as a result of the 2013 security breach.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s