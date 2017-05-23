Loyalock vs Mt. Carmel Area baseball

Posted 10:49 pm, May 23, 2017, by

Loyalsock blanked Mt. Carmel Area in a District IV baseball playoff game.  The Red Tornadoes were only able to muster up two hits against Andrew Malone in the loss.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s