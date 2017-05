× Crews Battle Smoky Fire in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC — Crews are responding to a smoky fire in Lackawanna County.

Black smoke can be seen for miles south of Scranton.

Black smoke can be seen coming from Moosic area. Photo taken on Business Rt 6 headed toward Scranton @wnep pic.twitter.com/MZfy8mEPPk — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) May 23, 2017

The smoke is reportedly coming from burning tires in a wooded area of Moosic near Interstate 81.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Emergency dispatchers are now calling this a tire fire in a wooded area in Moosic.. The smoke is visible for many miles. https://t.co/a5DuIlqGaQ — Jon Meyer (@JonMeyerWNEP) May 23, 2017

Developing story; check back for updates.