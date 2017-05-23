× Closed Ski Resort in the Poconos Gets New Owners

PRICE TOWNSHIP — A former ski resort in Monroe County now has new owners.

A couple from the Poconos just bought Alpine Mountain Resort near Canadensis and plan to turn the place into a destination.

Alpine Mountain has been vacant for a little more than a year.

“It’s so exciting. It’s in the area and it’s a great ride here and it’s like perfect back here,” said Linda Schlier.

New owners Jim and Linda Schlier wouldn’t say much about their plans but they do say skiing and snowboarding are not part of the vision.

The resort in Price Township filed for bankruptcy last year

The Schliers bought it through a realtor for a little more than $400,000.

“We are going to make it some kind of destination resort,” said Jim Schlier. “We aren’t 100 percent sure on what we are going to do. A lot will depend on the township and what they allow us to do. Naturally, there are a lot of houses around here too, so we want to be a good neighbor and get along with those people, too.”

The Schliers already run several businesses throughout the Poconos including Schlier’s towing.

The couple also expects to open a new Harley Davidson dealership in Tannersville next year.

They say buying the resort is something they couldn’t pass up.

“We are very busy,” Jim said. “We have a lot of things going on. We just hope whatever we do here will make the community proud of us.”

For the last few months, this resort has been sitting empty and people who live nearby don’t like seeing it this way so they are happy something will be moving in soon.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said township resident Paul Martin. “It might bring jobs to the neighborhood. I would go and I hope it comes because maybe I’ll get a job, too. I am in walking distance so it would be a good idea.”

Emma Conway lives right across the street from the resort. She says she’s excited to see something new at the mountain and hopes it’s not disruptive.

“It hasn’t been active since I moved here so it will be something new to me and I am eager to see it,” Conway said.

The Schliers say any work on Alpine Mountain will not happen until after next year.