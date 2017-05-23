× Chase Ends as Driver Crashes into His Own House

WEST HAZLETON — A police chase led to a driver crashing into his own house Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

There were two separate high-speed chases that involved several police departments. The second chase ended in West Hazleton on Allen Street on the driver’s front porch.

The first chase started Tuesday morning in Butler Township after police say Jeffrey Kehler violated probation. Butler Township, Hazleton, West Hazleton and Sugarloaf police were all involved in the chase but they lost Kehler on Route 309.

A short time later, Hazelton police spotted the car near Lehigh Valley Hospital and that’s when the second chase began.

Police say when he turned onto Allen Street in West Hazleton they believe he sped up before crashing into the front of his own house.

The car caught on fire but police were able to put it out with a fire extinguisher before the West Hazleton Fire Department got there.

Police say Kehler was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and will be arraigned when he is released.

Kehler is under investigation for the death of his 3-month-old child in the home in April. According to court papers, drug paraphernalia and heroin packaging materials were found in the home where the baby died.

We spoke with Kehler’s mother who says her son has been depressed since the death of the child on Easter Monday.

