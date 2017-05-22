Williamsport Officials Plan ‘Christmas in July’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the mayor's office in Williamsport.

Mayor Gabe Campana announced plans Monday for a summer street fair called Christmas in July.

Plans for the event include a movie in the park and a visit from Santa.

It coincides with an improvement project in the east end of the city called the East Third Street Gateway Project.

Mayor Campana hopes the revamp will draw more people downtown.

"The reason why we are doing it there is to highlight that area because of the positive things that are going to happen there. Also, we've never done anything on the east side of Market Street, so this is an opportunity to do something really fun," said Campana.

Christmas in July is set for July 1 in Williamsport.