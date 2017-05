Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Several cars were banged up after two crashes in Lackawanna County.

One car ended up on top of the guide rail after it was clipped by another vehicle on Interstate 84 west near Dunmore Sunday night.

Minutes later, a three-car pileup happened in the same area.

No one was hurt.

Troopers haven't said if the first crash had anything to do with the second here in Lackawanna County.