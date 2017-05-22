Three Men Face Arson Charges for Two Fires in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARFORD TOWNSHIP -- Three young men are facing charges for allegedly setting two fires in Susquehanna County within a few miles of each other.

Authorities say William Jennings, 18, of Clifford Township; Allen Call, 20, of Nicholson; and Dylan Slater, 20, of Nicholson, intentionally started a fire at an abandoned home on Stephens Road in Harford Township on April 16.

Police say the trio also set fire to a mobile home on Station Road in Harford Township on March 10.

All three men face arson and other charges.