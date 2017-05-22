Riverside vs Lakeland baseball

Posted 11:03 pm, May 22, 2017, by

Lakeland blanked Riverside 3-0 in a D2 'AAA' baseball playoff game.  Brad Richards struck out 14 and tossed a no-hitter.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s