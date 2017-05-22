× Police: Truck Driver Stabbed During Fight with Another Driver in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE — Police say an argument between two truck drivers escalated into a stabbing in Lackawanna County.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday.

State police tell us the drivers got into some sort of a confrontation just off the Tigue Street exit in Dunmore.

The victim says he got into his truck and drove off before realizing he’d been stabbed in the leg. He pulled over a short distance away near the split for Interstates 84/380.

Police are now looking for the other truck driver involved in the stabbing in Lackawanna County.