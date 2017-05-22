× Police: Confirmed fatalities after reports of explosion at Manchester Arena

MANCHESTER, England – Police have confirmed that there were multiple people killed and others injured after reports of a blast at Manchester Arena in England.

Ariana Grande was performing at the time. Witnesses reported the sound of two blasts.

Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available.”

British Transport Police told CNN it was in the process of closing some transport in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.