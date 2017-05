× Lehighton High School Back in Session, Bird Mites Cleared From Building

LEHIGHTON — No more bird mites means classes are back in session for one high school of Carbon County.

Lehighton High School tweeted Sunday night that pest control experts were able to take care of a bird mite infestation over the weekend.

Pest control experts took care of the situation with the birds so we will have school on Monday! — LehightonHighSchool (@LehightonHighSc) May 21, 2017

Bird mites are usually found near nesting birds and often can get on humans or pets.

Some activities had to be moved during the clean-up in Carbon County.