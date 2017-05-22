× LCTA Adds Bus Routes to Airport

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — You can now catch a bus to the airport.

The Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) began regular bus service to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport on Monday morning.

The route, which also stops at Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino and downtown Scranton, will make 10 trips to and from the airport on weekdays, and six trips on Saturdays.

Previously, LCTA buses only made stops at the airport on an on-demand/advance schedule basis.