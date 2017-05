× Crash Turns Deadly in Bradford County

SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP — One has died after a crash Saturday morning in Bradford.

It happened on Route 14 south of Kilgore Road near Gillett just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers say Derek Pierce went off the road, down an embankment, and hit a tree.

The 21 year old from Gillett later died at a hospitalĀ in Bradford County.