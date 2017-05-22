Competency Hearing Requested for Man Accused of Firing Shots Outside Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The attorney for a man accused of firing shots outside a Walmart in Luzerne County filed a petition for a competency hearing.

Scott Sargent, of Shenandoah, is accused of firing an AR-15 rifle at police outside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township in October of 2015. An officer fired back, hitting Sargent in the stomach.

Sargent's attorney claims Sargent has been diagnosed with severe mental health illnesses and is not competent to stand trial.

Jury selection in the trial was supposed to start Monday.