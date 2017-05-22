Competency Hearing Requested for Man Accused of Firing Shots Outside Walmart

Posted 6:20 pm, May 22, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- The attorney for a man accused of firing shots outside a Walmart in Luzerne County filed a petition for a competency hearing.

Scott Sargent, of Shenandoah, is accused of firing an AR-15 rifle at police outside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township in October of 2015. An officer fired back, hitting Sargent in the stomach.

Sargent's attorney claims Sargent has been diagnosed with severe mental health illnesses and is not competent to stand trial.

Jury selection in the trial was supposed to start Monday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s