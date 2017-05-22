× ATM Ripped from ‘The Mess Hall’ in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — Burglars took an ATM in a smash and grab at a military-themed restaurant in Lackawanna County.

“The Mess Hall” in Covington Township was broken into around 5 a.m. Monday.

The only thing that was taken was the ATM just inside the front door but there is quite a bit of damage to the front of the building.

State police say the burglars chained the doors of the restaurant to their truck and pulled them open, then put the chains on ATM and pulled it out.

The restaurant does not have surveillance cameras and the owner of the building tells us the ATM belongs to the owner of the restaurant.

The restaurant owner says she’s thankful no one was hurt and that none of the memorabilia was touched.

She opened The Mess Hall about two months ago. It’s not only a restaurant but she also donates money to different veteran organizations.

We spoke with some veterans in the area who say they can’t believe an organization like this was targeted. And they also say this is becoming all too common.

Back in November, the ATM at Bill’s Supermarket just down the street was also stolen.

The restaurant is usually closed on Mondays but there is no word on whether or not they will be ready to reopen on Tuesday.