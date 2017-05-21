Police Searching for Man Wanted in Violent Attack in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY -- Police are asking for help to track down a man wanted in connection with a violent act in Lackawanna County.

Nicholas Peterson, 42, of Gouldsboro allegedly attacked a man in the parking lot of a sporting goods store in Dickson City Thursday.

According to court papers, Eric De Warren was punched repeatedly and kicked in the head. De Warren was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Police have since charged Peterson with assault and other charges, and are actively searching for him following that violent attack.

If you or anyone you know has information in regards to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Dickson City Police.