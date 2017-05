Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- People were able to get up close and personal with life on the farm in one part of the Poconos.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm near Stroudsburg for its annual Farm Animal Frolic Sunday afternoon.

There were plenty of young animals to meet including chicks, sheep, bunnies, lambs...just to name a few. The Frolic also featured games and a sheep shearing demonstration, and continues into next weekend in Monroe County.