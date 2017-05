Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN -- One family is out of their home after an early morning fire broke out in Schuylkill County.

According to authorities, the first alarm was called around 1 a.m. Sunday along Center Avenue in Schuykill Haven.

Everyone was able to get out safely without injury, however the home did sustain damage.

The home located next door was also damaged in the flames, and investigators are still searching for the cause of the fire.