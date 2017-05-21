Loyalsock Game Farm Pheasant Delivery

Election Results

For the first time in the history of Pennsylvania's pheasant program, the state is buying chicks to raise for the upcoming fall hunting seasons.  We were on hand at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Loyalsock game farm when the first truckload of pheasants arrived.

