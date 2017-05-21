Election Results

Former Golf Course Celebrates Reinvention as Wildlife Refuge in the Poconos

Posted 6:03 pm, May 21, 2017, by , Updated at 06:02PM, May 21, 2017

STROUD TOWNSHIP — What was once a golf course is now a wildlife refuge in one part of the Poconos.

Sunday afternoon marked the annual spring fling for the Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge near Stroudsburg. People from all around flocked to see the completed transformation of the former Cherry Valley Golf Course into a new segment of the wildlife refuge.

Sunday was the official opening for the new section of that refuge in Monroe County.

