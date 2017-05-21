Feeding The Poor In Honor of Al Boscov

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Instead of helping customers at the cash register, Boscov's employees were helping feed the less fortunate at saint Vincent De Paul`s kitchen on East Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre.

There was a long line of people getting a full meal and Boscov's employees were ready to help.

“It`s one of the most important things in our own community and it`s a serious need in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton and every community,” said Irene Kelly of Boscov’s.

It was all part of "Al Boscov Day" at the kitchen.

This was the first time employees of the department store have hosted lunch since Boscov passed away in February.

Workers at the Wilkes-Barre store want to keep his legacy alive so they raised money for food.

Then gave of their time to make sure people in line had something to eat.

“He (Boscov) wrote me a note back in and said it was the nicest thing that anyone has ever given to him to do this in his honor to feed the poor,” said Kelly.

The soup kitchen is open every day and its mission to help feed the hungry is possible with the help of volunteers including the group from Boscov's.

“It’s a matter of keeping people healthy no matter what their life choices just making they are taken care of,” said Mike Cianciotta of Saint Vincent De Paul Kitchen.

Those who came out for a meal were grateful that these employees care so much for their community.

“The kitchen does a lot of good work for a lot of people they help out so many people every day. I come in here every other week and I see more people coming here for help,” said Charles Sokolas of Wilkes-Barre.

The employees were happy to help and plan on hosting another day next year in memory of Al Boscov.