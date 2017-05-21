Election Results

Dozens Protest Over Repealing Obamacare

Posted 8:17 pm, May 21, 2017

SCRANTON -- Dozens of people protested on Courthouse Square in Scranton against the Republican party's plan for health care that has yet to pass the Senate.

As a business owner, Marlee Stefanelli of South Abington Township struggled to get health care because her two children have preexisting conditions including asthma and type 1 diabetes. Stefanelli was able to buy health care through Obamacare.

"Because we have so many preexisting conditions in our household, it was astronomical before the ACA," she said.

She is one of about 50 protesters here on Courthouse Square.

Speakers included the Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Teresa Osborne.

"With baby boomers coming down the pike, this has an incredible impact on all of us," said Osborne.

The American Health Care Act, known as Trumpcare, passed in the House of Representatives less than three weeks ago.

Right around the same time Scranton resident Charlie Banks had a stroke.

He's been in and out of hospitals but argues that health care proposed by Republicans would be better than what's in place right now, especially the costs for anyone who goes uninsured.

"I don't think there was justification in what [Obama] did because in the end, these poor people that can't afford it and they have an issue there," said Banks.

House speaker Paul Ryan says the senate should get the American Health Care Act in a couple of weeks.

1 Comment