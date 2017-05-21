Election Results

Darryl Strawberry Visits PNC Field

Posted 10:46 pm, May 21, 2017, by

Darryl Strawberry was the first to visit PNC Field as part of the 2017 Legends Series. The four time World Series champion met fans, signed autographs and threw out the first pitch at the RailRiders' 5-4 over the Red Wings in 11 innings.

